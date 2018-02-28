Four hundred polling stations overseas set up for Russians to vote in upcoming election

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Russian citizens abroad will have an opportunity to cast their ballots in the Russian presidential election at 400 polling stations in 145 countries, Vasily Likhachev, a member of the Russian Election Commission (CEC), said on Wednesday.

"Outside the Russian Federation, 400 polling stations have been set up in 145 countries," he said at the CEC meeting.

More stations have been established in Abkhazia, Belarus, Germany, Greece, Israel, Spain and Uzbekistan, Likhachev said noting that 372 voting stations were opened abroad during the parliamentary election in 2016.

Earlier, the CEC said that 393 voting stations would be set up abroad.

CEC Chair Ella Pamfilova noted that Russians living abroad were showing tremendous interest in the coming presidential election, scheduled for March 18.