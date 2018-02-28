Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Four hundred polling stations overseas set up for Russians to vote in upcoming election

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 28, 17:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier it was reported that 393 voting stations would be set up abroad

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Russian citizens abroad will have an opportunity to cast their ballots in the Russian presidential election at 400 polling stations in 145 countries, Vasily Likhachev, a member of the Russian Election Commission (CEC), said on Wednesday.

Read also

Everything you need to know about presidential election in Russia

"Outside the Russian Federation, 400 polling stations have been set up in 145 countries," he said at the CEC meeting.

More stations have been established in Abkhazia, Belarus, Germany, Greece, Israel, Spain and Uzbekistan, Likhachev said noting that 372 voting stations were opened abroad during the parliamentary election in 2016.

Earlier, the CEC said that 393 voting stations would be set up abroad.

CEC Chair Ella Pamfilova noted that Russians living abroad were showing tremendous interest in the coming presidential election, scheduled for March 18.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russia's domestic policy Russian presidential election 2018
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin: Nord Stream-2 not an alternative to Ukrainian transit route
2
Soyuz space capsule lands in Kazakhstan
3
Lavrov warns military scenario around North Korea will be a disaster
4
Lavrov accuses US of psyching up EU armies for use of nukes against Russia
5
Top brass concerned over situation in US-controlled areas of Syria
6
US blocks Russia-drafted statement at UN Security Council
7
Russia and Saudi Arabia hash over details of S-400 deliveries deal
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама