GENEVE, February 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has no information that North Korea has been sending to Syria any weapons, he told reporters on Wednesday.

"I have not heard about it. If there are facts, they need to be presented," Lavrov said.

On Tuesday, New York Times published some excerpts from an unnamed UN Panel report. The report alleges that Pyongyang might have shipped by sea some materials used by Damascus for manufacturing chemical weapons.