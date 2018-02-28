Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Donbass reintegration law meets interests of West, not Ukraine — upper house speaker

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 28, 15:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Instead of making "cynical decisions," Kiev should better implement the Minsk peace accords and start restoring the country, Matviyenko noted

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Ukraine’s law on reintegration of Donbass, which came into effect last week, shows that the country’s policy is carried out in the interests of the West, not of Ukraine, Russian Federation Council (upper house) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Wednesday.

"Everything what is happening is unacceptable. There is no logical explanation. The policy that is pursued is pro-American and pro-Western, but not pro-Ukrainian," Matviyenko stressed.

Read also
A government residence, where members of the Contact Group on the Settlement in Eastern Ukraine inked an agreement in Minsk

Minsk agreements three years on: Goals and accomplishments

Ukraine’s authorities are making every effort to "keep the civil war and support the conflict." "This is certainly not beneficial for the Ukrainian people, and I think it is clear who benefits from this," she said.

Instead of making these "cynical decisions," the Kiev authorities should better implement the Minsk peace accords and start restoring the country, Matviyenko noted.

The law "On the special aspects of state policy aimed at ensuring Ukraine’s state sovereignty over the temporarily occupied areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk Regions" (on Donbass reintegration) entered into force on February 24.

The document, initiated by President Pyotr Poroshenko, refers to the specified eastern regions as "temporarily occupied territories" and defines Russia’s actions as "aggression against Ukraine."

The bill provides for setting up the joint operation headquarters of the Ukrainian armed forces to control all military units and military-civil administrations in the conflict zone and gives the president the right to use the armed forces inside the country without the parliament’s consent. In addition, all references to the Minsk agreements were removed from the document.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis Foreign policy Eastern Ukraine
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin: Nord Stream-2 not an alternative to Ukrainian transit route
2
Soyuz space capsule lands in Kazakhstan
3
Lavrov warns military scenario around North Korea will be a disaster
4
Lavrov accuses US of psyching up EU armies for use of nukes against Russia
5
Top brass concerned over situation in US-controlled areas of Syria
6
US blocks Russia-drafted statement at UN Security Council
7
Russia and Saudi Arabia hash over details of S-400 deliveries deal
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама