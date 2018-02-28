Top diplomat warns US seeks to create world biosecurity structure controlled by Washington

GENEVA, February 28. /TASS/. The United States is stonewalling efforts to develop a verification mechanism on the implementation of the convention on the prohibition of biological weapons and seeks to create a biosecurity structure only under Washington’s control, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said addressing the UN Conference on Disarmament.

"We should not forget about the threat of biological weapons, the lethal effect of which surpasses all known means of eliminating people," Lavrov said.

"Due to the US position, the development of a verification mechanism of the Convention on the Prohibition of Biological and Toxin Weapons is still blocked. I hope our American colleagues are aware of their responsibility for breaking the deadlock."

Russia’s top diplomat noted that until recently, unfortunately, Washington "prefers to keep this deadlock while trying to create a biological security structure controlled only by the US, which can be manipulated."

This is done through imposing bilateral agreements with various countries that are not subject to the convention, he said.