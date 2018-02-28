Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s UK envoy vows struggle against terrorists in Syria will carry on

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 28, 4:33 UTC+3 LONDON

"It was stressed that the resolution 2401 does not apply to military operations against ISIS, Jabhat al-Nusra, Al-Qaeda, and other affiliated terrorist groups," according to a statement

Share
1 pages in this article

LONDON, February 28. /TASS/. The fight against terrorists in Syria will continue despite external players’ attempts to use them to overthrow the Damascus government, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Alexander Yakovenko said at a meeting with Minister of State for Europe and the Americas at the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office Alan Duncan, according to a statement issued by the Russian embassy.

"The discussion was focused on the situation in Syria and, in particular, the implementation of the recently adopted UN Security Council Resolution 2401," the statement reads. "It was stressed that the resolution 2401 does not apply to military operations against ISIS, Jabhat al-Nusra, Al-Qaeda, and other affiliated terrorist groups." "This fight will continue, despite attempts of certain external players to use terrorists and the opposition militants collaborating with them to implement their plans to overthrow the legitimate Syrian authorities and divide the country. It was agreed to continue the exchange of views on this issue," the Russian embassy added.

Not only Eastern Ghouta

The Russian embassy also said that "Ambassador Yakovenko drew the Minister’s attention to Russia’s statement regarding daily humanitarian pauses in Eastern Ghouta and expressed categorical disagreement with Foreign Secretary Johnson’s recent attempts to put all the responsibility for the humanitarian situation in this area on Russia." "The Ambassador pointed to Russia's active efforts to put in place a ceasefire in Eastern Ghouta, which have been rejected by the armed groups. Moreover, the latter refused to release civilians from the area under their control, using them as a human shield and hampering the work of humanitarian corridors. He urged the British side to influence the armed groups so that they cease their terrorist and combat activities in the interest of the fast and safe passage of humanitarian convoys," the statement adds.

According to the document, "the Ambassador highlighted the fact that humanitarian problems exist not only in Eastern Ghouta and Idlib but also in other regions of Syria. He urged to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to Al-Tanf, the Rukban refugee camp and Raqqa. Aid must be provided in an impartial way and must not depend on reaching certain political goals."

Ukrainian issue

The Russian embassy pointed out that "Ambassador Yakovenko took this opportunity to raise the issue of the situation in Ukraine in the view of the Ukrainian nationalists’ attacks on February 17 and 18 on Russian Centre for Science and Culture in Kiev. He urged the UK Government to publicly condemn this manifestation of neo-Nazi aggressive nationalism that is supported by Ukrainian authorities. Absence of the Foreign Office’s reaction to this sends a wrong signal to Kiev."

"The Ambassador also drew the attention to the entering into force of the so-called ‘Donbass Reintegration’ law. By adopting this law, Kiev has finally confirmed its policy aimed at resolving the conflict in southeastern Ukraine by force and undermining the Minsk agreements. Western states, including the UK, should use all their influence on the Ukrainian authorities to prevent the implementation of this law, which threatens to aggravate tensions in southeastern Ukraine," the Russian embassy’s statement added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov accuses US of psyching up EU armies for use of nukes against Russia
2
Moscow to back Syrian army in ‘rooting out terror threat,’ vows Russia’s top diplomat
3
IOC reinstates Russian Olympic Committee's membership
4
Guardians of the seas: Ten years of Russia's formidable multi-purpose corvettes
5
Iraq studies issue of Russsia's S-400 purchase 'very carefully'
6
Russia's Tupolev-95MSM bomber delivers first-ever strike on mission to Syria
7
Russia's top diplomat reveals what plagues UN Human Rights Council’s work
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама