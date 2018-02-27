Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov points to need to comply with Iran nuclear deal

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 27, 16:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Lavrov: Russia won’t accept statements on destroying Israel or on fighting Iran

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Moscow believes it is necessary to implement the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program, all issues should be discussed only with Tehran’s participation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters at a news conference following talks with top French diplomat Jean-Yves Le Drian on Tuesday.

"Just like France, we believe it is necessary to fully implement the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," the Russian minister stressed.

"If there is a desire to discuss some other issues concerning Iran in this format or in another format, this should be done with Iran’s mandatory participation and on the basis of consensus rather than through ultimatums."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's Tupolev-95MSM bomber delivers first-ever strike on mission to Syria
2
Press review: China’s leader to be president for life and Crimea to run navy torpedo tests
3
US threats of force against Damascus ‘seriously alarm’ Russia — senior diplomat
4
Outsiders behind bars: Roughly 29,000 foreigners doing time in Russian prisons
5
Russia’s new military buggy, Chaborz-6, rolled out in Chechnya’s Grozny
6
Russian Embassy in Germany says man featured in coke case was not staff member
7
Embassy cautions US not to ignore Russia-Turkey-Iran efforts on Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама