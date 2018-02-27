Lavrov points to need to comply with Iran nuclear deal

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Moscow believes it is necessary to implement the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program, all issues should be discussed only with Tehran’s participation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters at a news conference following talks with top French diplomat Jean-Yves Le Drian on Tuesday.

"Just like France, we believe it is necessary to fully implement the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," the Russian minister stressed.

"If there is a desire to discuss some other issues concerning Iran in this format or in another format, this should be done with Iran’s mandatory participation and on the basis of consensus rather than through ultimatums."