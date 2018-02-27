Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia blocks UN Security Council resolution on Yemen

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 27, 1:25 updated at: February 27, 5:22 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

Russia vetoed a British-drafted resolution on extension of sanctions against Yemen

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/JASON SZENES

UNITED NATIONS, February 27. /TASS/. Russia vetoed a British-drafted resolution on extension of sanctions against Yemen, which also condemns Iran for illegal supplies of weapons to the Houthi rebels, and instead brought up its own document to the UN Security Council vote on Monday. The former gained 11 favorable votes, while Russia and Bolivia voted down the draft resolution, and two countries - Kazakhstan and China - abstained. The latter document was adopted unanimously.

Read also
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Lavrov: Parties in Yemen should go over from military action to talks

Both texts envisioned extension of the weapons embargo and other sanctions, including assets freeze and banned trips for persons implicated in Yemen’s destabilization, throughout February 26, 2019 and prolongation of the power of a group of experts monitoring their enforcement - until March 28, 2019. Meanwhile, the British text contained condemnations against Tehran, which western countries suspect of illegal supplies of weapons to Yemeni rebels. It also stated an intention to assume further measures in response to those violations.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzya said that Moscow cannot agree with "unconfirmed conclusions and reports that should be double-checked and discussed by the sanctions committee." He added that as the text of the future resolution was negotiated the Russian side offered "more than one compromising formulation," but Russia’s ideas were dismissed.

According to Nebenzya, Russia "is fundamentally against technical extension of sanctions committees’ export groups being politicized and used for solving not technical and expert tasks, but geopolitical ones."

The confrontation between the government forces and the Houthis (the supporters of the Ansar Allah movement) has been going on in Yemen since August 2014. It entered its most active phase in March 2015, when the Saudi Arabia-led coalition invaded the country.

According to Yemen’s Center for Rights and Development, more than 12,500 civilians died in the country during the first 800 days of the bombing. The United Nations says that some three thirds of the Yemeni population or 22.2 mln people are in need of assistance.

Russia’s Representative to the UN welcomed the unanimous passage of the resolution and thanked the Council’s delegation for "making a correct decision." He said that the unanimous adoption of the document "opens up possibilities for further joint efforts" on Yemeni settlement and for "promotion of healthy in the region in general."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Setting up Syrian de-escalation zones with US, Russian support futile, expert believes
2
Russia’s new military buggy, Chaborz-6, rolled out in Chechnya’s Grozny
3
French president’s visit to Russia may become milestone in bilateral relations
4
'Bad debts' bank may be set up in Russia
5
Police officers injured in clashes near Ukraine's parliament
6
Most Russians believe Syria military campaign achieved its goal — poll
7
Russia urges US to ensure that contested points on New START Treaty are ironed out
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама