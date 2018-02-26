Early voting in Russian presidential election to begin in US on March 5

WASHINGTON, February 26. /TASS/. Russian nationals living or staying in the US will have an opportunity to cast ballots in the early voting for the next Russian President as of March 5, the Russian Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov told NTV America channel.

The Russian embassy uploaded the full-length recorded interview at its official homepage on Thursday.

Russian nationals across the world go to the polls to elect the next President on March 18.

The early voting will begin with Denver, CO, Antonov said, adding that the polling stations would be open on Election Day the Embassy in Washington, DC, and in the Russian Consulates General in New York City, Seattle, WA, and Houston, TX.

"We’re also organizing supplementary polling stations in fifteen cities," the Ambassador said. "Early voting will be held on March 5 in Denver, CO; on March 7 in Kansas City, MO; on March 10 in Orlando, FL, and Sacramento, CA; on March 11 in Atlanta, GA, Miami, FL, Minneapolis, MN, Albany, NY, San Francisco, CA, San Jose, CA, Philadelphia, PA, and Chicago, IL."

"In all, Russian citizens will have an opportunity to vote in 19 cities," he said.

Antonov mentioned the attention to developments in Russia on the part of the Russians holding US passports, saying: "[…] they do care." He said the fellow-Russians living in the US were asked him to give details on where they could come and vote.

"The Embassy is doing everything in its power to help every [Russian] citizen implement his or her constitutional right and come on an appointed date [to a polling station] and voted, thus expressing their electoral will," he said.

Under the current regulations, the Russian nationals who plan to vote abroad do not need to register for the voting in advance, Antonov said. All they have to do is to come to a polling station and present their domestic or international passports.