Putin to discuss economic cooperation with Austrian chancellor

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 26, 15:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on February 28 with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz

© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

Read also

Austria’s top diplomat praises meeting with Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on Wednesday with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who will pay a working visit to Russia, the Kremlin press service said.

"The sides plan to discuss current bilateral relations and prospects of their further development, in particular in trade and economic, energy, cultural and humanitarian areas," the statement said.

Putin and Kurz will also exchange views on topical international and regional issues.

Kurz was sworn in as Austria’s Chancellor in December 2017.

