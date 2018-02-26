Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov to discuss Syria, Ukraine, North Korea with French counterpart

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 26, 11:45 UTC+3

The top diplomats will also discuss preparations for French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Russia in May

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday will discuss Syria, Ukraine and North Korea with his French counterpart Jean Yves Le Drian, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Read also
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian

French top diplomat to visit Moscow, Tehran to discuss situation in Syria

"On the list of foreign policy themes priority attention will be paid to the settlement of the Syrian crisis, the situation in Ukraine, the Middle East, the Korean Peninsula, and Russia-France cooperation in the OSCE and the Council of Europe," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The ministers will also touch upon preparations for French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Russia in May. The French leader will attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in the capacity of honorary guest," the Foreign Ministry said.

"Russian-French relations are characterized by an intensive dialogue at both summit and high levels," the ministry said. "Over the past year there have been six personal meetings between the foreign ministers. France has always been and remains Russia’s important partner. Our countries are permanent members of the UN Security Council and in this capacity they bear special responsibility for maintaining international security and stability."

"Although our positions do not always coincide, joint efforts by the two countries are capable of considerably easing tensions in European affairs and on the global scale, let alone many regional crises in whose settlement Russia and France are involved in this or that way," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin concerned over situation in Syria
2
US threats of force against Damascus ‘seriously alarm’ Russia — senior diplomat
3
Russia’s Supreme Court turns down presidential contender Sobchak’s lawsuit against Putin
4
NATO’s activity near Russian borders undermines Euro-Atlantic stability, top diplomat says
5
US ambassador has no new information about anti-Russian sanctions
6
Russia’s new military buggy, Chaborz-6, rolled out in Chechnya’s Grozny
7
Embassy cautions US not to ignore Russia-Turkey-Iran efforts on Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама