Russian official jokes popular US comedians standing behind official statements

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 25, 20:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On February 16, the U.S. authorities issued official charges against 13 Russian citizens and three organizations

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Popular US comedians may be standing behind the decisions and statements made by US officials, Maria Zakharova, the official spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday in an interview with Rossiya-1 channel.

"I get an impression sometimes some very popular US comedians and entertainers like Jim Carrey stand behind all those decisions that the US Administration adopts," she said. "I don’t know who devises these concepts over there but they look really grotesque sometimes. Isn’t it really funny that they’ve accused thirteen workers of a legitimately operating Russian company of impact on the American election and they are discussing it in earnest as evidence of some sort?"

Zakharova also added that by passing such decisions the US authorities were demonstrating the political crisis in the country.

"They are trying to put brake on their internal political crisis somehow but they are not successful in it," she said.

On February 16, the U.S. authorities issued official charges against 13 Russian citizens and three organizations with the attempts of interference in the American political procedures and the 2016 presidential race.

The list of the indicted Russians includes twelve staff members of the St Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency.

