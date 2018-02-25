Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin, Merkel, Macron discuss Syria situation over phone - Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 25, 16:21 UTC+3

The sides said they were content that the joint constructive work had helped agree and adopt UN Security Council Resolution No. 2401 on February 24

© Alexei Druzhinin/TASS

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the Syria situation over the phone on Sunday, the Kremlin press office reported.

"The sides discussed the Syria issues in the context of the developments in Eastern Ghouta and the provision of humanitarian access to that and other regions of Syria," the Kremlin press office said.

"The sides said they were content that the joint constructive work had helped agree and adopt UN Security Council Resolution No. 2401 on February 24. The sides noted the importance of continuing joint efforts in order to implement the provisions of the resolution in full and as quickly as possible," the Kremlin press office said.

Putin informed the French president and the acting German chancellor of practical steps Russia was taking to evacuate civilians, deliver humanitarian cargoes and render medical assistance to the population in need in Syria.

The Russian leader emphasized that the ceasefire did not extend to military operations against terrorist groupings in Syria.

According to the Kremlin press office, the sides "reached agreement on stepping up information exchange through various channels on the Syria situation."

Persons
Angela Merkel Vladimir Putin Emmanuel Macron
Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
