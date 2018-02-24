Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Cocaine found at Russia’s embassy to Argentina unrelated to diplomatic mail - ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 24, 17:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The technical worker had neither a diplomatic passport not access to diplomatic mail, Zakharova said

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has rejected media reports that cocaine discovered in one of the facilities of Russia’s embassy to Argentina has any relation to diplomatic mail, Zakharova wrote on the Facebook page of the Russian Foreign Ministry on Saturday.

Earlier, some media outlets said that cocaine had been found in several suitcases that were alleged diplomatic mail of the Russian embassy to Argentina.

"The news circulated by the media that it was diplomatic mail are not true. A technical worker was dealing with these white but foul things," Zakharova wrote. "However, diplomatic mail is readied by diplomats."

"The technical worker had neither a diplomatic passport not access to diplomatic mail," she said.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that law enforcement agencies of Russia and Argentina carried out a joint operation to cut off a channel smuggling a large batch of narcotic drugs (cocaine) to Europe. Suspects, Argentine as well as Russian nationals, have been detained. A batch of drugs found in one of the facilities of Russia’s embassy in Buenos Aires belonged to a former maintenance worker who had ended his work trip by that time.

