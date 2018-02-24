Inter-Korean dialogue may progress from joint projects with Russia - diplomat

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Moscow is for expanding the inter-Korean dialogue’s agenda, including by the trilateral projects with Russia, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said in an interview with TASS on Saturday.

"Our position is the inter-Korean dialogue expands, including topics of economic cooperation, where is implementation of well-known trilateral projects, involving Russia, the DPRK and the Republic of Korea," the diplomat said.

"Such cooperation, for example, in supplies of the Russian coal to South Korea via North Korea’s Rajin, is beyond the sanctions, announced by the UN Security Council, including Resolution 2397 of last December," he added.

The railway renovation project from Russia’s Khasan to Rajin port in North Korea was implemented in 2008-2014 by a joint venture between Russian Railways and North Korea. Total investments were 10.6 billion rubles ($188 million). South Korea was intended to be the third party in the project but Seoul is still negotiating its participation in the project. The cargo terminal at Rajin opened in July, 2014. The annual throughput capacity of the Khasan-Rajin railway segment and the terminal is 5 million tonnes.