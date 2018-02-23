World needs security system that can respond to modern crises, Russian envoy to US says

WASHINGTON, February 23. /TASS/. The international community should develop a system of equal and indivisible security that can respond to modern crises and built on non-bloc basis, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Thursday.

Russia not seeking standoff

"Our common goal should be developing an equal and indivisible security for all. A system that can adequately respond to modern crises and built on non-bloc basis. That’s the only way we can secure peace and tranquility of our citizens," Antonov said at a function celebrating the Defender of the Fatherland Day.

"The world of today faces an unprecedented range of dangerous threats. No one will benefit if a long-term confrontation between different countries or groups of countries is added to that list. We simply have to join forces in combating such evil as terrorism, which truly challenges our civilization," the diplomat said.

"Therefore, no matter what people say, representatives of all countries, who are here today, are not adversaries, but partners. Development of international military cooperation is required more than ever," he said.

Stabilization factor in Middle East

The ambassador stressed that "Russia is a peaceful country and it neither poses a threat to anyone, nor does it act from the position of force." "Fighting capabilities of our Army are not only a guarantee of national security and peaceful development of our country, but they also serve as an important factor of global stability. This idea was emphasized by President Vladimir Putin on many occasions."

The diplomat expressed confidence that the Russian Armed Forces honorably carry on military traditions of the previous generations. "High combat-readiness, professionalism, bravery and resolve were displayed by our military during the anti-terrorist operation in Syria. Defeat of the ISIS (Islamic State terror group, outlawed in Russia) main forces is paving the way for peace process in this country and had a major impact on the stabilization of the entire situation in the Middle East," he said.