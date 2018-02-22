Russian diplomat, Saudi ambassador discuss Middle East — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Saudi Arabian Ambassador in Moscow Raed bin Khaled Qrimli have discussed recent developments in the Middle East, a Russian Foreign Ministry official said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, the two high-ranking diplomats from Russia and Saudi Arabia exchanged views on the prospects for further stepping up bilateral cooperation. "The two sides also focused on key aspects of the Middle East agenda, including recent developments in Syria, Yemen and the Persian Gulf zone," the Russian Foreign Ministry's representative said.