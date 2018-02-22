Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian diplomat, Saudi ambassador discuss Middle East — Foreign Ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 22, 20:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The sides have also discussed bilateral cooperation

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Saudi Arabian Ambassador in Moscow Raed bin Khaled Qrimli have discussed recent developments in the Middle East, a Russian Foreign Ministry official said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, the two high-ranking diplomats from Russia and Saudi Arabia exchanged views on the prospects for further stepping up bilateral cooperation. "The two sides also focused on key aspects of the Middle East agenda, including recent developments in Syria, Yemen and the Persian Gulf zone," the Russian Foreign Ministry's representative said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia may ban supplies of certain dairy products from Belarus — regulator
2
Putin stresses trust is vital in military affairs
3
Militants disrupt talks on settlement in Eastern Ghouta, says Russia UN ambassador
4
West seeks regime change plan in Syria instead of Geneva process, says Lavrov
5
Russia’s Baltic Fleet to get advanced S-400 air defense missile systems in 2018
6
Russian defense manufacturer to wrap up initial tests for T-14 Armata tank in 2018
7
Russia’s new high-speed combat helicopter prototype to perform debut flight in 2019
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама