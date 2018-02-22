Russia, Argentina carry out operation to curb drug trafficking — Foreign Ministry source

MOSCOW, February 22./TASS/. The intelligence services of Russia and Argentina have carried out a joint operation to curb drug trafficking, a source from the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Thursday.

"The details of a special operation have not been made public in the interests of joint operative actions," the source said, adding that they will be made public as soon as it becomes possible.

In December, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Argentine Secretary for Strategic Affairs Fulvio Pompeo signed a memorandum of cooperation.

It said Russia and Argentina are set to develop "on a permanent basis" cooperation "on issues of measures against international terrorism, illegal trafficking in drugs, weapons and persons, as well as against piracy, cybercrime, money laundering, economic crimes and other transnational crimes.".