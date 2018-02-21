Russia ready to join expanded talks between Belgrade, Pristina, says Lavrov

BELGRADE, February 21. /TASS/. Russia is ready to join expanded talks between Belgrade and Pristina as a mediator if the Serbian authorities say they would like this mediation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday following the talks with Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic.

"If the Albanian side to this process expresses the wish to get more mediators, then we’ll rely on Serbia’s opinion, on the degree to which this would suit our Serbian friends," Lavrov said. "If they decide that Russia should be invited to ensure a comprehensive approach in a situation where the US has already been invited, then we certainly won’t stay aside.".