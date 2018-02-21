Russia urges to convene UN SC emergency session on Eastern Ghouta

THE UNITED NATIONS, February 21. /TASS/. Russia has suggested that the United Nations Security Council should hold an emergency session over the situation in Eastern Ghouta, Damascus’ suburb, on Thursday.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia put forward the proposal on Wednesday at the UN Security Council’s meeting devoted to global peace and security.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres joined in the discussion and urged the sides to halt fighting in Eastern Ghouta immediately for humanitarian assistance to the population.

"We have a concrete proposal," the diplomat said. "We are asking the presidency [the UN Security Council’s monthly presidency held by Kuwait now] to convene an open session of the Security Council to discuss the situation in Eastern Ghouta."

"I think it necessary with regard to the concern we have heard today so that all the sides will be able to present their stances and comprehension of the situation and suggest solutions," he said.

Eastern Ghouta, controlled by militants and besieged by Syrian government forces, is included in one of the Syrian de-escalation zones established in accordance with the May 4 decision made by Russia, Iran and Turkey, the three guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire. The United Nations has been expressing concern over the situation in this area, calling for enabling humanitarian aid deliveries.

On Tuesday night, Guterres in a written message expressed concern about a sharp deterioration in Eastern Ghouta where, according to coming reports, more than 100 people had died in air strikes and shelling. He urged Russia, Turkey and Iran to achieve a ceasefire in that area.