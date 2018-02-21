Russian top diplomat arrives in Serbia for talks with president

BELGRADE, February 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Serbia on Wednesday evening on a two-day working visit, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

Later in the day, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will receive the Russian top diplomat.

The meeting is expected to focus on bilateral cooperation, the current state of affairs in the Balkans and other European issues. A news conference is scheduled after the talks.

Lavrov arrived in Belgrade from Ljubljana, where he was on a working visit. During the visit, he had held talks with Slovenian counterpart Karl Erjavec and also with President Borut Pahor.