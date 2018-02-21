Russian senior diplomat focuses on North Africa at talks with Morocco’s ambassador

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Morocco’s Ambassador in Moscow Abdelkader Lecheheb discussed the current state of affairs in North Africa and bilateral relations, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The talk focused on recent developments in North Africa and also on some practical aspects of the current agenda of the Russian-Moroccan relations," the ministry said.

The meeting was held at the ambassador’s request.