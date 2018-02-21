Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin to deliver State of the Nation Address on March 1 — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 21, 16:05 UTC+3

Vladimir Putin is working on the text of the address, the spokesman says

© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will make his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on March 1, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed.

"It emerged yesterday and I can confirm that the president will indeed deliver the State of the Nation Address on March 1," he said. The presidential spokesman reported that "tomorrow [on February 22 - TASS] the accreditation by the Kremlin press service will be announced."

Peskov also reported that the head of state is diligently working on the text of the address. "Preparations for the address are linked to internal meetings and internal consultations," he noted. According to the Kremlin spokesman, the Russian leader will meet with Severstal’s chief shareholder Alexey Mordashov on Wednesday.

