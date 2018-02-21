Kremlin: Russia to counter unfair US competition in military-technical cooperation

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Russia will counter any instances of unfair competition in military and technical cooperation, especially from the United States, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov vowed on Wednesday.



The Russian presidential spokesman commented on reports that Western sanctions had inflicted serious damage to Russia’s defense sector.



"No doubt, we are trying to hedge risks that arise due to the manifestations of unfair US competition on the market of military and technical cooperation, and trade in special inventory worldwide," Peskov said.



"Naturally, Russia will oppose these instances of dishonest competition," the Kremlin spokesman vowed.



Military and technical cooperation "is a very sensitive area," Peskov noted.

"You know, this is not the area that is subject to increased transparency due to well-known reasons. It is hardly necessary to go into the details. We can only say that everything is normal," the Kremlin spokesperson noted.

