Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin: Russia to counter unfair US competition in military-technical cooperation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 21, 16:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Kremlin spokesman thus commented on the reports that Western sanctions had inflicted serious damage on the Russian defense sector

Share
1 pages in this article
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

Read also

US hampers Russia’s military-technical cooperation with other countries — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Russia will counter any instances of unfair competition in military and technical cooperation, especially from the United States, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov vowed on Wednesday.

The Russian presidential spokesman commented on reports that Western sanctions had inflicted serious damage to Russia’s defense sector.

"No doubt, we are trying to hedge risks that arise due to the manifestations of unfair US competition on the market of military and technical cooperation, and trade in special inventory worldwide," Peskov said.

"Naturally, Russia will oppose these instances of dishonest competition," the Kremlin spokesman vowed.

Military and technical cooperation "is a very sensitive area," Peskov noted.
"You know, this is not the area that is subject to increased transparency due to well-known reasons. It is hardly necessary to go into the details. We can only say that everything is normal," the Kremlin spokesperson noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: Russia to counter unfair US competition in military-technical cooperation
2
Kremlin comments on Donbass reintegration law
3
Russia eyes opportunities for energy cooperation with Pakistan
4
Kremlin blasts Latvia’s ‘obsessive-compulsive’ Russophobic claims as bailout bait
5
Russian, Serbian top diplomats speak against ‘either with us or against us’ choice
6
Lavrov: US admits envoys assigned to dissuade partners from doing business with Russia
7
Nornickel invests $1.7 million in Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company’s modernization
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама