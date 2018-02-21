Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Bahraini envoys discuss Syria, relations between Gulf countries

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 21, 14:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The sides discussed issues of development of the Russian-Bahraini ties in various spheres

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and African Countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Bahraini Ambassador to Russia Ahmed Al Saati discussed the situation in Syria and relations between the Arab states of the Persian Gulf and Iran on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"During the conversation the sides shared their opinions on key aspects of the regional agenda, including the situation in Syria, in the Persian Gulf area and relations between the Arab countries located there and the Islamic Republic of Iran," the ministry noted.

Issues of development of the Russian-Bahraini ties in various spheres were also discussed.

The conversation was held at the ambassador’s request.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: Russia to counter unfair US competition in military-technical cooperation
2
Kremlin comments on Donbass reintegration law
3
Russia eyes opportunities for energy cooperation with Pakistan
4
Kremlin blasts Latvia’s ‘obsessive-compulsive’ Russophobic claims as bailout bait
5
Russian, Serbian top diplomats speak against ‘either with us or against us’ choice
6
Lavrov: US admits envoys assigned to dissuade partners from doing business with Russia
7
Nornickel invests $1.7 million in Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company’s modernization
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама