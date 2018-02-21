Russian, Bahraini envoys discuss Syria, relations between Gulf countries

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and African Countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Bahraini Ambassador to Russia Ahmed Al Saati discussed the situation in Syria and relations between the Arab states of the Persian Gulf and Iran on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"During the conversation the sides shared their opinions on key aspects of the regional agenda, including the situation in Syria, in the Persian Gulf area and relations between the Arab countries located there and the Islamic Republic of Iran," the ministry noted.

Issues of development of the Russian-Bahraini ties in various spheres were also discussed.

The conversation was held at the ambassador’s request.