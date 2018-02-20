Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia calls on Israel, Palestine to resume talks — ambassador

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 20, 21:05 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier Moscow is ready to provide a venue for talks between Palestine and Israel

UNITED NATIONS, February 20. /TASS/. Russia calls on Israel and Palestine to resume talks and is ready to provide a venue for such dialogue, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday at a UN Security Council meeting.

Read also
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Lavrov: Russia won’t accept statements on destroying Israel or on fighting Iran

"The top priority task now is to immediately resume the Palestinian-Israeli talks on the generally recognized basis of international law, including corresponding resolutions of the UN Security Council and the Arab Peace Initiative," he said. "I reiterate our readiness to provide a Russian venue for a meeting between the Palestinian and Israeli leaders, without preliminary conditions. We hope this initiative will be taken in a positive way by both sides."

The Russian diplomat pledged that Russia would continue efforts "to keep in place the architecture of the Middle East settlement and to bring the political process out of the state of depression."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday Moscow was prepared to provide a venue for talks between Palestine and Israel without any preliminary conditions.

