Russian, French top diplomats may meet in Moscow next week

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 20, 20:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

French top diplomat Jean-Yves Le Drian plans to visit Moscow and Tehran

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian

French top diplomat to visit Moscow, Tehran to discuss situation in Syria

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian may hold talks in Moscow next week, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Tuesday.

"The Moscow talks between the Russian and French top diplomats are under consideration," the source said, adding that "they are expected to take place next week."

Le Drian said earlier, addressing the French National Assembly, that he planned to visit Moscow and Tehran in the coming days as there was an urgent need to discuss the situation in Syria.

