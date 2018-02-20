Russian, French top diplomats may meet in Moscow next week

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian may hold talks in Moscow next week, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Tuesday.

"The Moscow talks between the Russian and French top diplomats are under consideration," the source said, adding that "they are expected to take place next week."

Le Drian said earlier, addressing the French National Assembly, that he planned to visit Moscow and Tehran in the coming days as there was an urgent need to discuss the situation in Syria.