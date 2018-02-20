Russia’s contributes to UN Food Program $370 mln in seven years — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Russia’s payments to the UN World Food program (WFP) from 2010 to 2017 amounted to $370 mln, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with WFP Executive Director David Beasley on Tuesday.

"We have very good relations with the WFP. From 2010 to 2017, we made voluntary contributions to your projects to the tune of $370 million," the minister said. "We will continue cooperation, considering the WFP’s high reputation both among donors and recipients, primarily thanks to your line aimed at respecting international humanitarian law norms while implementing projects in different countries in various regions of the world."

"Our cooperation is based on the agreement on strategic partnership. Work to prepare the next such document for the next three years is nearing completion. I hope it will be signed soon," Lavrov noted.

For his part, Beasley expressed the hope that relations between Russia and the WFP would be gaining momentum. He thanked Russia’s top diplomat for Moscow’s continued support and said he hoped it would be possible to save more people from suffering thanks to joint efforts.