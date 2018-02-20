Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian diplomat, EU ambassador discuss relations between Moscow and Brussels

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 20, 18:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian and EU diplomats have discussed dialog between Moscow and Brussels

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and European Union’s Ambassador to Moscow Markus Ederer have held a meeting, discussing prospects for political dialogue and pressing issues concerning relations between Moscow and Brussels, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"There has been a discussion of pressing issues concerning relations between Russia and the EU, including prospects for bilateral political dialogue, as well as some aspects of the European security situation," the source said.

