Russian diplomat, EU ambassador discuss relations between Moscow and Brussels

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and European Union’s Ambassador to Moscow Markus Ederer have held a meeting, discussing prospects for political dialogue and pressing issues concerning relations between Moscow and Brussels, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"There has been a discussion of pressing issues concerning relations between Russia and the EU, including prospects for bilateral political dialogue, as well as some aspects of the European security situation," the source said.