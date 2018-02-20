South Korea’s president accepts Putin’s invitation to visit Russia

SEOUL, February 20. /TASS/. South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in has accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invitation to visit Russia during the 2018 FIFA World Cup that will run from June 14 to July 15, Russian Presidential Aide and Vice President of the Russian Olympic Committee Igor Levitin told Russian reporters in Seoul on Tuesday.

"The Russian president has invited the South Korean president to visit Moscow during the World Cup. Mr. President accepted this invitation and now the date of [South] Korea’s president’s arrival is being settled through diplomatic channels," Levitin said.