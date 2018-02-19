Senior MP optimistic about future of Russian-Swiss inter-parliamentary ties

BERN /Switzerland/, February 19. /TASS/. The development of Russian-Swiss economic and parliamentary relations has a promising outlook, the coordinator of the deputy group for relations with the Swiss parliament said after a meeting with Swiss parliamentarians on Monday.

"We can say that prospects for Russian-Swiss economic relations, including inter-parliamentary ties, inspire optimism," said Vladimir Gutenev, who is part of a Russian parliamentary delegation led by State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

He said the session looked into "issues of current and future economic cooperation," including "the use of Swiss environment-oriented technologies, high-tech industry cooperation," among others.

According to Gutenev, the parliamentarians also discussed cooperation in the sphere of education, in particular the training of engineers. "A cooperation plan was outlined. It will be implemented throughout the current year, which will boost the development and restoration of amounts of foreign trade between our countries," the head of the Switzerland-Russia friendship group added.