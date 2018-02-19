Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian diplomat comments on Palestinian-Israeli settlement

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 19, 19:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A Russian diplomat warns the two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is under a threat of breakdown

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. The two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is under a threat of breakdown, with a point of no return getting closer at a quickened pace, Russian president’s special envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday.

"We have to state that the two-state solution is currently at threat," he said at conference of the Valdai international discussion club. According to the diplomat, the situation in the Middle East settlement is on the brink of no return, "after which there is only one state and, obviously, it won’t be acceptable either for the Palestinians or for the Israeli."

The key obstacles on the path of the settlement of the decades-long Palestinian-Israeli conflict are Israel’s ongoing settlement activities on the West Bank and the status of Jerusalem. Israel took control of the city’s eastern part during the 1967 war and has been insisting that Jerusalem is its "eternal and indivisible" capital ever since. Palestine strives for the city’s eastern part to become the capital city of their state.

