Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s top diplomat derides West’s claims of threat from Russian-Serbian Center in Nis

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 19, 12:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

As Russia’s top diplomat pointed out, the center in Nis is dealing solely with the problems related to eliminating the consequences of natural disasters

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center in Nis, Serbia

Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center in Nis, Serbia

© AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. The West’s claims that the Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center in Nis poses a threat and is a ‘spy nest’ are simply ludicrous, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Serbia’s Beta news agency on Monday.

Read also
UK Prime Minister Theresa May

UK premier labels Russia among Europe’s main threats

"If our colleagues from NATO still have doubts about whether this center is humanitarian and not a ‘spy nest’ as they call it, then I advise them to turn to those reports, which an aide to the US military attach· in Serbia was to write after visiting the center in Nis. He was invited there and inspected everything that was of interest for him," Lavrov said.

"I’m convinced that it is simply ludicrous to pretend to show that this center poses some thereat for anyone whoever," Russia’s top diplomat said.

Four Russian citizens are working in the center while the other employees are Serbs "who are also few: to my mind, 12-15 people."

As Russia’s top diplomat pointed out, the center in Nis "is dealing solely with the problems related to eliminating the consequences of natural disasters."

"Apart from Serbia, assistance was rendered to Macedonia, Slovenia, Greece, Bosnia and Herzegovina. So, the international nature of the activity of this center has been sealed not only on paper but is implemented in practice," Russia’s foreign minister said.

Russian-Serbian Center

The Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center in Nis was established pursuant to an agreement signed between the governments of Russia and Serbia on April 25, 2012. A cooperation agreement signed by the governments of both countries on October 20, 2009 in the sphere of emergency humanitarian response and the prevention of natural and man-made disasters and the elimination of their consequences served as the legal basis for the Center’s establishment.

The Centre is an inter-governmental humanitarian non-profit organization exercising the rights of a legal entity and was registered in Serbia in compliance with the effective legislation. The Center has been set up to provide humanitarian response to emergency situations in Serbia and other Balkan countries. It is responsible for measures to prevent and eliminate emergency situations and provide emergency humanitarian assistance to people who have suffered from emergency situations. The Center is also responsible for implementing joint projects and programs on the territory of Serbia and other Balkan countries, including humanitarian mine clearance.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's Su-35: prized state-of-the-art fighter, battle-tested in Syrian skies
2
Moscow calls on US not to play with fire in Syria
3
Sweet Decay: Ukraine confectionery says Russian assets better rotten than sold rock bottom
4
Putin, Erdogan discuss Syrian crisis
5
Russia ready to help in Afrin conflict settlement — Foreign Ministry
6
Russian large amphibious assault ship enters Atlantic
7
Everything you need to know about Russia’s Su-35 multirole fighter jet
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама