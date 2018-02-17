Russian, Croatian top diplomats look to bilateral cooperation, new initiatives

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held talks with Croatian counterpart Marija Pejcinovic Buric on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday to focus on bilateral cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The sides reiterated their mutual intentions to overwhelmingly develop bilateral cooperation and to enhance it through new mutually beneficial initiatives," the ministry said. "Besides, some European and global issues were on the table on the talks."

The Munich Security Conference is underway in the German city on February 16-18.