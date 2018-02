MUNICH, February 17. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers of Russia and Slovakia, Sergei Lavrov and Miroslav Lajcak, discussed issues related to the United Nations on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The ministers discussed the state and prospects for bilateral relations, UN-related issues and shared views on global issues," the ministry said.

Slovakia is holding the rotating presidency of the 72nd UN General Assembly.