MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg held talks on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, focusing on relations between Russia and the alliance and on topical global and European issues, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"During the talks, [Lavrov and Stoltenberg] discussed problems in Russia-NATO relations as well as some issues on global and European agenda," the ministry said.