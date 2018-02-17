Russian, Moldovan foreign ministers urge to join efforts in 5+2 group on Transnistria

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers of Russia and Moldova, Sergei Lavrov and Tudor Ulianovschi, agreed at their talks in Munich to continue joint efforts within the 5+2 group in order to enhance progress in the Transnistrian settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"The ministers called for the continuation of joint efforts within the 5+2 format to push the process on of Transnistrian settlement," the ministry said.

"The sides had an effective discussion on the current state of Russian-Moldovan relations, including existing problems and possible solutions," the ministry said.