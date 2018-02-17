Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov calls babbling the unproved claims about Russia’s election meddling

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 17, 16:23 UTC+3

On Friday, The U.S. authorities issued official charges with the alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election to thirteen individuals and three organizations in Russia

Share
1 pages in this article

MUNICH, February 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday called babbling the unproved claims about Russia’s meddling in the U.S. 2016 presidential campaign.

"Anything may be published," he said. "Until we do not see facts, all the rest is babbling."

The Russian top diplomat pointed to the statement, made by U.S. officials, where they refuted reports, claiming some certain country had influenced results of the U.S. presidential election.

On Friday, The U.S. authorities issued official charges with the alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election to thirteen individuals and three organizations in Russia. The documents suggest that the authorities had formed a grand federal jury, which had confirmed the charges against the Russian citizens and organizations, issued by the team of special counsel Robert Mueller. The jury found that the accusations had legal grounds.

One of the thirteen persons embraced by the charges is businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin. The other twelve persons are Mikhail Ivanovich Bystrov, Mikhail Leonidovich Burchik, Aleksandra Yuryevna Krylova, Anna Vladislavovna Bogacheva, Sergey Pavlovich Polozov, Maria Anatolyevna Bovda, Robert Sergeyevich Bovda, Dzheykhun Nasimi Ogly, Vadim Vladimirovich Podkopaev, Gleb Igorevitch Vasilchenko, Irina Viktorovna Kaverzina, and Vladimir Venkov.

The list of the three organizations includes the Internet Research Agency in St Petersburg, which Washington claims has taken part in the efforts "to defraud the US" since 2014 by "impairing, obstructing, and defeating the lawful functions of government" through an ostensible interference with the American political processes and electoral procedures.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian defense contractor completes trials of new-generation fighter jet
2
Russian ambassador to US lays flowers to tombs of Russian sailors in Norfolk
3
US has been arming Kurdish units in Syria, ignoring Turkey position - Lavrov
4
Russia’s Central Bank improves forecast for net capital outflow in 2017
5
Sweden not ready to greenlight Nord Stream 2 pipeline in its economic zone
6
What Krypton fighter jets can do to protect Russia’s Arctic
7
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама