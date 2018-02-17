Lavrov in Munich calls on EU, US to stop struggling stream of history

MUNICH, February 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday called on the EU and the U.S to stop struggling the stream of history and to work jointly on renovation of the international relations’ system.

"It’s high time to stop struggling the stream of history," he said. "It is time to begin working jointly on renovating the system of international relations on fair approaches with the focus on the UN’s central coordinating role, which is fixed in its Charter."

"Russia is open to an equal, partnership of mutual respect, based on the balance of interests, with the EU with the objective of finding effective responses to the current challenges," Lavrov said. "On these approaches, we are also ready to structure relations with the U.S., with all other countries."

The 54th Munich Security Conference features more than 500 politicians, businesses, scientists and human rights activists from all over the world.