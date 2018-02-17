Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov in Munich calls on EU, US to stop struggling stream of history

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 17, 15:35 updated at: February 17, 16:20 UTC+3

"It is time to begin working jointly on renovating the system of international relations on fair approaches with the focus on the UN’s central coordinating role", Lavrov said

Share
1 pages in this article

MUNICH, February 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday called on the EU and the U.S to stop struggling the stream of history and to work jointly on renovation of the international relations’ system.

"It’s high time to stop struggling the stream of history," he said. "It is time to begin working jointly on renovating the system of international relations on fair approaches with the focus on the UN’s central coordinating role, which is fixed in its Charter."

"Russia is open to an equal, partnership of mutual respect, based on the balance of interests, with the EU with the objective of finding effective responses to the current challenges," Lavrov said. "On these approaches, we are also ready to structure relations with the U.S., with all other countries."

The 54th Munich Security Conference features more than 500 politicians, businesses, scientists and human rights activists from all over the world.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian defense contractor completes trials of new-generation fighter jet
2
Russian ambassador to US lays flowers to tombs of Russian sailors in Norfolk
3
US has been arming Kurdish units in Syria, ignoring Turkey position - Lavrov
4
Russia’s Central Bank improves forecast for net capital outflow in 2017
5
Sweden not ready to greenlight Nord Stream 2 pipeline in its economic zone
6
What Krypton fighter jets can do to protect Russia’s Arctic
7
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама