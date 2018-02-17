Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia interested more than anybody else in settlement of Ukrainian crisis - Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 17, 15:32 UTC+3

Ukraine, a country with a huge potential and talented people, is exhausted now to "the state when it cannot be managed independently"

Share
1 pages in this article

MUNICH, February 17. /TASS/. Russia, like nobody else, is interested in settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, and the legal frames for that are in hand, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

Ukraine, a country with a huge potential and talented people, is exhausted now to "the state when it cannot be managed independently," he said. "Russia, like nobody else, is interested in settlement of the Ukrainian crisis."

"The legal framework is in hand - those are the Minsk Complex of Measures, offered by Germany, Russia, Ukraine, France with participation of Donetsk and Lugansk and which has been approved by the UN SC," Lavrov said. "However, Kiev have been undermining respective efforts.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian defense contractor completes trials of new-generation fighter jet
2
Russian ambassador to US lays flowers to tombs of Russian sailors in Norfolk
3
US has been arming Kurdish units in Syria, ignoring Turkey position - Lavrov
4
Russia’s Central Bank improves forecast for net capital outflow in 2017
5
Sweden not ready to greenlight Nord Stream 2 pipeline in its economic zone
6
What Krypton fighter jets can do to protect Russia’s Arctic
7
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама