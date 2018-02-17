Russia interested more than anybody else in settlement of Ukrainian crisis - Lavrov

MUNICH, February 17. /TASS/. Russia, like nobody else, is interested in settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, and the legal frames for that are in hand, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

Ukraine, a country with a huge potential and talented people, is exhausted now to "the state when it cannot be managed independently," he said. "Russia, like nobody else, is interested in settlement of the Ukrainian crisis."

"The legal framework is in hand - those are the Minsk Complex of Measures, offered by Germany, Russia, Ukraine, France with participation of Donetsk and Lugansk and which has been approved by the UN SC," Lavrov said. "However, Kiev have been undermining respective efforts.".