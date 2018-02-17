Lavrov considers of demand cooperation between EU, Russia, US, China in the Middle East

MUNICH, February 17. /TASS/. Moscow considers the idea about cooperation between the EU, Russia, the U.S. and China in the Middle East is of demand.

"Our position is the EU is capable of playing an active, responsible, and, I am stressing it, independent role in international affairs," he said. "We have noted the interview Wolfgang Ischinger gave to Bild, where our respectful chair speaks about the demand to build up the EU’s profile in foreign policies."

"We consider of demand also his idea about a necessary cooperation between the EU, Russia, the U.S. and China in support for making up the security architecture in the Middle East," Lavrov said. "A similar approach is quite applicable to the Persian Gulf."

"It is to Russia’s interests to have as a neighbor the strong and predictable European Union, which is capable of being a responsible party to the international life in the polycentric world, which is becoming the reality," the Russian foreign minister said.