US Democrats not quite successful in poisoning Trump’s life - Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Democrats are going out their way to poison President Trump’s and the entire Republican Party’s life by any imaginable means but still they are not successful to the end in their striving, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday in an interview with the Euronews channel.

"It’s quite clear that the Democrats can’t reconcile themselves to the defeat [in the 2016 presidential election - TASS] that caught them fully by surprise, and now they are going out of their way to poison life for President Trump and the entire Republican Party," he said. "But for Trump in the first place, of course, since he a leader from outside of the system."

"They’re failing to do it to the extent they’d want," Lavrov said.

He pointed out Trump’s persistence in conducting an identical political line in spite of the necessity for compromises with the Congress.

"Trump has confirmed more than once his genuine intention to fulfill everything he spoke about during the election race, including the promotion of normal, respectful, mutually beneficial and advantageous relations with Russia," Lavrov said.