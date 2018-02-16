Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian ambassador meets with Ukraine’s Timoshenko on sidelines of Munich conference

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 16, 21:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman uploaded a picture showing Nechayev and Timoshenko engaged in a conversation

Yuliya Timoshenko

Yuliya Timoshenko

© REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The Russian Ambassador in Germany, Sergei Nechayev on Friday had a conversation with the leader of Batkivshchina party in Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada, Yuliya Timoshenko, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokesperson, Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook.

They spoke on the sidelines of the Munich international conference on security on Friday.

She uploaded a picture showing Nechayev and Timoshenko engaged in a conversation.

"At the same time that Lavrov is talking to [Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel] Klimkin, Nechayev is talking to Timoshenko," Zakharova wrote. "Such is the Munich conference."

German publisher Ewald-Heinrich von Kleist-Schmerzin convened the first Munich Conference on Security Policy in 1962 as a session of representatives of NATO member-states’ defense ministries. Politicians, military and businessmen from Central and East-European countries began to take part in it as of 1999.

In addition to its main program, the forum abounds in informal and personal meetings between politicians who discuss new initiatives in the sphere of security.

Persons
Maria Zakharova Yulia Timoshenko
Topics
Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
