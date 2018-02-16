Russian and Ukrainian top diplomats discuss Ukrainian settlement, UN role in Donbass

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian settlement, the implementation of the Minsk agreements and the United Nations’ role in Donbass was in focus of a meeting between Russian and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Pavel Klimkin, in Munich, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"The sides discussed a number of aspects concerning the Ukrainian settlement and the realization of the Package of Measures on the implementation of the Minsk agreements of February 12, 2015, as well as the United Nations’ role in Ukraine," the ministry said.

The two top diplomats had their first personal meeting in December 2017 in Vienna, on the sidelines of an OSCE ministerial meeting. Back then, they discussed issues of prisoner exchange between the parties to the conflict in Donbass.

In January 2018, Lavrov and Klimkin had a telephone conversation that focused on Russia’s initiative to deploy a United Nations mission to ensure security of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Donbass.