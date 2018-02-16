Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Ukrainian top diplomats hold meeting in Munich

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 16, 18:57 UTC+3 MUNICH

The previous meeting of the ministers, which was their first face-to-face conversation, was held in 2017

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Kremlin: Ukraine ready to cooperate with Russia on An-148 crash probe

MUNICH, February 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin are holding a meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, TASS reports from the venue.

The previous meeting of the ministers, which was their first face-to-face contact, was held in December last year in Vienna, where an OSCE Ministerial Council meeting was carried out. Lavrov and Klimkin then discussed issues linked to prisoner exchange between the conflicting sides in Donbass.

In January, the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers held a telephone conversation during which they discussed the Russian initiative to establish a UN mission to protect the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Donbass.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian defense contractor completes trials of new-generation fighter jet
2
Russian aircraft producer to deliver first batch of Sukhoi-57 fighter jets in 2019
3
Merkel assures planned Nord-2 stream poses no threat to EU energy security
4
Lavrov stresses that US intends to carve up parts of Syria
5
Northern Sea Route may make it possible to change logistical flows in Russia
6
US mulls introducing protectionist measures against aluminum and steel suppliers
7
Russia's Olyunin injured in snowboard cross semifinal at PyeongChang Olympics
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама