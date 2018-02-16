Russian, Ukrainian top diplomats hold meeting in Munich

MUNICH, February 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin are holding a meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, TASS reports from the venue.

The previous meeting of the ministers, which was their first face-to-face contact, was held in December last year in Vienna, where an OSCE Ministerial Council meeting was carried out. Lavrov and Klimkin then discussed issues linked to prisoner exchange between the conflicting sides in Donbass.

In January, the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers held a telephone conversation during which they discussed the Russian initiative to establish a UN mission to protect the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Donbass.