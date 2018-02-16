Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s top court turns down presidential contender Sobchak’s lawsuit against Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 16, 14:54 UTC+3

Sobchak challenged Putin’s participation in the election as he had been in office for three terms

Share
1 pages in this article
Ksenia Sobchak

Ksenia Sobchak

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Supreme Court has turned down a lawsuit filed by presidential contender Ksenia Sobchak disputing Vladimir Putin’s registration as a presidential candidate, a TASS correspondent reports on Friday.

"The court rules to turn down Sobchak’s claims," the judge read out the verdict.

Read also
Presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak

TV socialite Sobchak set to run in 2021 parliamentary polls after presidential race over

The judge referred to the Constitutional Court’s interpretation, which says that the law limits the presidential office to two consecutive terms, rather than to two terms in principle. "Candidate Putin’s participation in the election does not violate the constitutional rights of claimant Sobchak," the judge said.

The prosecutor at the hearing asked the court to turn down the lawsuit. "The Prosecutor General’s Office has come to the conclusion that the lawsuit is unsubstantiated," he said.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) representative acting as the respondent party in the court hearing also asked the court to turn down the claim. "The CEC does not recognize Ksenia Sobchak’s claims," CEC’s representative Dmitry Voronin said. "The CEC’s legal position remains as expressed earlier - it says Putin’s registration as a presidential candidate is legal."

Sobchak challenged Putin’s participation in the election as he had been in office for three terms. In her claim, she referred to the Constitution’s provision, which limits to two terms the option for one person to take the presidential office.

Read also

Vladimir Putin's road to the presidency

"My lawsuit is not aimed against Vladimir Putin personally and is not related to any assessment of his activities," the claimant told the court, stressing that a change of power was to the country’s benefit. "The power should be changeable, even if people say they want authorities to remain unchanged."

CEC Deputy Chairman Nikolai Bulayev earlier told TASS the issue of Vladimir Putin’s nomination had been the subject of many discussions, and "the CEC’s position on this matter has been formulated clearly."

Sobchak was nominated to run for Russia’s president by the Civil Initiative Party. Putin is participating in the election as a self-nominee. The presidential election is due on March 18.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russia's domestic policy Russian presidential election 2018
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian defense contractor completes trials of new-generation fighter jet
2
Russian aircraft producer to deliver first batch of Sukhoi-57 fighter jets in 2019
3
Merkel assures planned Nord-2 stream poses no threat to EU energy security
4
Lavrov stresses that US intends to carve up parts of Syria
5
Northern Sea Route may make it possible to change logistical flows in Russia
6
US mulls introducing protectionist measures against aluminum and steel suppliers
7
Russia's Olyunin injured in snowboard cross semifinal at PyeongChang Olympics
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама