Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian embassy calls UK Foreign Office’s accusations an attempt to demonize Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 16, 2:35 UTC+3 LONDON

On Thursday, British Foreign Office Minister for Cyber Security Tariq Ahmad had attributed the NotPetya cyber attack to the Russian government

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Embassy in London

Russian Embassy in London

©  EPA/ANDY RAIN

LONDON, February 16 /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in London on Thursday described UK Foreign Office’s attempts to blame Moscow for a major cyberattack last year as part of a campaign to demonize Russia.

"The statement of Foreign Office Minister Lord [Tariq] Ahmad regarding Russia’s alleged responsibility for the NotPetya cyber-attack is, like many other similar accusations, not backed by any evidence," the embassy said in a statement on its website. "It is another example of irresponsible and hostile rhetoric of British officials towards Russia."

"The Embassy considers it as a part of the continuing campaign aimed at the stigmatisation of our country, that we have witnessed in the UK over the recent months," the statement reads.

On Thursday, British Foreign Office Minister for Cyber Security Tariq Ahmad had attributed the NotPetya cyber attack to the Russian government, saying that it "disrupted organizations across Europe costing hundreds of millions of pounds." Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov strongly rejected the claims as "groundless," adding that they were part of the "similarly groundless campaign based on hatred against Russia."

The Russian embassy pointed out that London was reluctant to engage in expert-level consultations with Moscow on the issue of cybersecurity.

"If the British side had had concrete evidence backing its accusations, it would have reacted positively to Russia’s proposal of bilateral expert consultations on cybersecurity made by Foreign Minister [Sergei] Lavrov to Foreign Secretary [Boris] Johnson on 22 December 2017 in Moscow," the embassy said. "For the time being, no such reply has been received."

"Russia at the UN has been promoting a number of specific constructive proposals helping the world address threats in the digital sphere," the statement reads. "Ironically, it is our Western partners including the UK who refuse to support this proposal."

On June 27, 2017, a ransomware blocking access to data and demanding money for unblocking it attacked dozens of energy, telecom and financial companies in Russia and Ukraine, spreading across the world afterwards. Experts from the Group-IB computer security company said the Petya encrypting ransomware was behind the massive cyber attack. The malware prevented operating systems from loading, blocked computers and demanded a ransom of the Bitcoin equivalent of $300. Kaspersky Lab later came to the conclusion that the world had faced a new ransomware, naming it NotPetya.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US, Kurdish allies virtually in open confrontation with Syrian army, says Russian diplomat
2
Russian presidential vote to be held in 145 countries
3
Diplomat slams reports on numerous Russian deaths in Syria as terrorist-produced fake news
4
Russian aircraft producer to deliver first batch of Sukhoi-57 fighter jets in 2019
5
Fire at Russian Pacific Fleet’s destroyer in Vladivostok put out
6
Figure skaters Tarasova, Morozov fail to win Olympic medal, blame it on nervousness
7
Siemens set to participate in new power facilities upgrade program in Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама