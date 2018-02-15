Putin extends condolences to Trump over Florida school shooting tragedy

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of condolences to US President Donald Trump over the tragedy at a school in Florida.

"Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of condolences to US President Donald Trump over the tragedy at a high school in Parkland, Frorida," the Kremlin’s press service said. "The Russian head of state expressed his sincere sympathy and support for the relatives and loved ones of the victims and wished all those affected a speedy recovery."

The Florida school shooting claimed 17 lives, while 14 injured survivors are currently being hospitalized. The police have arrested and identified the attacker, Nicholas Cruz, aged 19, who had earlier been expelled from the school due to behavioral problems. He was armed with a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle, which is used by US police and is on sale as a civilian weapon meant for self-defense and hunting. In addition, the 19-year-old perpetrator had a large amount of ammunition.