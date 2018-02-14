Moscow doing its utmost to prevent international conflict in Syria, Russia’s UN envoy says

THE UNITED NATIONS, February 14. /TASS/. Russia does its utmost to prevent any major international confrontation in Syria, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzya told reporters on Wednesday after the Security Council’s session on Syria.

#Nebenzia: We do not want to believe that there are still forces that want to torpedo political progress for dubious geopolitical advantages. Today both the #Syrians and the #UN mediation need the consolidated support. A setback would have extremely undesirable consequences. pic.twitter.com/Qcg2XXW8jc — Russian Mission UN (@RussiaUN) 14 February 2018

"We are doing everything to prevent any major international confrontation in Syria. We are working on that hard and what we are doing in the context of the political process is a part of it," Nebenzya said commenting on a chance the Syrian war might transform into a major international conflict.

The ambassador underlines that Russia is the most motivated to resolve the conflict in that Middle East nation.

"I think that yet nobody delivered more than us on the political process in Syria. We’re working both with the government and with the opposition through the de-escalation zones, through the Astana process and now we’ve managed to convene and hold an unprecedented event that the Congress of Syrian National Dialogue in Sochi was," Nebenzya said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the United Nations Security Council held a session attended by UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura. The discussions focused on recent developments in Syria, which included clashes among groups supported by various international players, a strike by the US-led coalition against pro-government forces and Israel’s air strikes after an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crossed into its airspace from Syria.

Prior to the Security Council’s session, France’s Permanent Representative to the UN Francois Delattre pointed out that in the wake of recent days’ developments "all ingredients" had been combined for major regional and international confrontation. Delattre added that efforts should exerted to avert that scenario. In the meantime, the Security Council needs to seek de-escalation in Syria until the situation spirals out of control, according to him.