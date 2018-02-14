Russia is not stopping dialogue with PACE, speaker says

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russia does not stop dialogue with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) but will not make any payment to the Council of Europe as the country is deprived of the right to vote at PACE, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin told reporters on Wednesday.

"We have never stopped the dialogue. We are communicating with the help of various formats, and the [PACE] Presidential Committee is just one of them. We will definitely engage the entire spectrum of such communications," Volodin said.

"Nevertheless, since we are not involved in decision-making, since we have no possibility to do it, we think it right not to pay the contribution fees."