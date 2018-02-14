Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia is not stopping dialogue with PACE, speaker says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 14, 20:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russia does not stop dialogue with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) but will not make any payment to the Council of Europe as the country is deprived of the right to vote at PACE, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin told reporters on Wednesday.

"We have never stopped the dialogue. We are communicating with the help of various formats, and the [PACE] Presidential Committee is just one of them. We will definitely engage the entire spectrum of such communications," Volodin said.

"Nevertheless, since we are not involved in decision-making, since we have no possibility to do it, we think it right not to pay the contribution fees."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia plans to sign contract to deliver second batch of S-400 systems to Turkey — source
2
Moscow doing its utmost to prevent international conflict in Syria, Russia’s UN envoy says
3
Kidnapping Russian nationals in third countries is illegal - embassy in US
4
Russian hockey players will perform at 2018 Olympics in uniforms with OAR logo
5
Domestic upgrade of Ukraine’s MiG-29 fighter jets unsafe — manufacturer
6
Russia, Indonesia to agree delivery contract for Su-35 fighter jets
7
Putin has not signed Russia’s new state armament plan yet, Kremlin says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама