Putin and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman discuss Syria, political crisis over Doha

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 14, 18:08 UTC+3

The two leaders have touched upon the situation in the Persian Gulf as well

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a telephone conversation with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, of Saudi Arabia, to discuss the situation in Syria, including the latest events in the context of the results of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi, the Kremlin’s press-service has said.

Also, the situation in the Persian Gulf was touched upon.

"King Salman reviewed relations between Qatar and a number other countries. The Russian side pointed out that the current crisis by no means contributed to the consolidation of joint efforts in the struggle against terrorist threat or to stabilization in the Middle East in general," the Kremlin’s press-service said.

